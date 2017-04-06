Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

New freight train linking China and Europe sets off in Xi’an


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 6 Avril 2017 modifié le 6 Avril 2017 - 17:58

It is the fourth freight train between China and Europe, following the routes linking Xi’an with Warsaw, Hamburg and Moscow. The trains will on one hand help Shaanxi province open up to the West, and on the other hand build a new global logistics corridor along the Silk Road Economic Belt.


By Jiang Feng, Tang Zhenjiang from People’s Daily

New freight train linking China and Europe sets off in Xi’an
Autres articles
A new freight train connecting China's northwestern city of Xi'an with Budapest, capital and most populous city of Hungary, has formally started operation after the first 41-carriage train departed from Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province on Saturday.

The train was loaded with over 100 items including garments, toys, daily necessities, household appliance and electronic products.

It will leave China through the Alataw Pass in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and pass Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia before reaching its destination in Hungary.

The trip spans 9.312 km and takes 17 days, over 30 days shorter than the previous sea and rail route.

It is the fourth freight train between China and Europe, following the routes linking Xi’an with Warsaw, Hamburg and Moscow. The trains will on one hand help Shaanxi province open up to the West, and on the other hand build a new global logistics corridor along the Silk Road Economic Belt.

Pic:
The first China-Europe new freight train linking Xi'an with Budapest is departing from Xi’an on April 1, 2017.

ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/04/2017

Tchad : A défaut de voler, deux kleptomanes violent une jeune femme handicapée à Am-Timan

Tchad : A défaut de voler, deux kleptomanes violent une jeune femme handicapée à Am-Timan

Tchad : Le gouvernement en désaccord avec l'armée face à "une succession d'actes criminels" Tchad : Le gouvernement en désaccord avec l'armée face à "une succession d'actes criminels" 04/04/2017

Populaires

RCA : Sécurité, paix, économie, démocratie, diplomatie ; l'ex-Président Nguendet s'explique

06/04/2017

Investissement dans le capital humain: au milieu d’une récession économique, UBA promeut 3 000 employés

05/04/2017

Togo : Le ministère du Développement à la Base soutien les JDS à travers une cérémonie de remise de kits

05/04/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La force mixte multinationale engagée à défaire "le plus rapidement" Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 31/03/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Djibouti, pays indépendant ou colonie éthiopienne : comment le dictateur Guelleh a vendu notre pays à l’Éthiopie

Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains Centrafrique: le pays dans lequel coule le lait et le miel dans le sang des centrafricains 17/03/2017 - CCPR

ANALYSE - 05/04/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Droit au séjour : rappel des règles de régularisation par le travail

Droit au séjour : rappel des règles de régularisation par le travail

Algérien ascendant de Français à charge, un certificat de résidence de 10 ans est possible ! Algérien ascendant de Français à charge, un certificat de résidence de 10 ans est possible ! 31/03/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 02/04/2017 - Ali Hassan Mahamoud

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales

Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun Cameroun, Entraves aux droits humains : Lettre ouverte à Paul Biya, président du Cameroun 24/03/2017 - Asbl Cebaph

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.