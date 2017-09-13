Nigeria: Famine averted but millions still at risk, stresses top UN relief official

Noting important progress in delivering life-saving aid to millions in north-east Nigeria, the top United Nations humanitarian official underscored that international assistance to people suffering amid the crisis must not dwindle. “[We have averted famine, but millions of people are still at risk](http://reliefweb.int/report/nigeria/un-aid-chief-humanitarian-response-saves-lives-nigeria-s-north-east-civilian-safety)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/nigeria-famine-averted-but-mill...
