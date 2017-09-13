Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Nigeria: Famine averted but millions still at risk, stresses top UN relief official


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Septembre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Noting important progress in delivering life-saving aid to millions in north-east Nigeria, the top United Nations humanitarian official underscored that international assistance to people suffering amid the crisis must not dwindle. “[We have averted famine, but millions of people are still at risk](http://reliefweb.int/report/nigeria/un-aid-chief-humanitarian-response-saves-lives-nigeria-s-north-east-civilian-safety)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/nigeria-famine-averted-but-mill...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/09/2017

Tchad : Agents de la radio et de la télévision nationale entreront en grève

Tchad : Agents de la radio et de la télévision nationale entreront en grève

Tchad : L'Association Nima Tomba appelle a l'aide pour secourir la population sinistrée de Gouro Tchad : L'Association Nima Tomba appelle a l'aide pour secourir la population sinistrée de Gouro 13/09/2017

Populaires

Qatar aurait fourni des matériels de guerre aux rebelles tchadiens

13/09/2017

Tchad : Agents de la radio et de la télévision nationale entreront en grève

13/09/2017

Tchad : Les meilleurs lauréats au baccalauréat récompensés

13/09/2017
Vidéo à la Une
"Je vous invite à investir au Tchad", Idriss Déby
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste

Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad Lutte contre le paludisme: l'importance de la microscopie et les réalités au Tchad 11/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 13/09/2017 - Me

L’authenticité des documents d’état civil étrangers et la nationalité française

L’authenticité des documents d’état civil étrangers et la nationalité française

Moulay Hicham persona non grata en Tunisie ! Moulay Hicham persona non grata en Tunisie ! 10/09/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 05/09/2017 - Hem Raj Jain

Without understanding meaning of ‘the leader of free-world’ USA can’t handle North-Korean nuclear challenge

Trump’s new Afghanistan policy grossly underestimates USA, AF problem, Islam and India 22/08/2017 - Hem Raj Jain

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.