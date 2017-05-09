Nigeria: Fighting the worst meningitis C outbreak since 2008

Autres articles
-
Business growth remains high on the African boardroom agenda despite economic and socio-political headwinds
-
Faire progresser les secteurs clés de l’eau, de l’énergie et du changement climatique en Afrique : Les candidatures pour l’année académique 2017/2018 de l’Université PanAfricaine sont désor mais ouvertes
-
A new reality for Africa’s property market
-
NollywoodWeek Film Festival announces partnership with United Bank of Africa’s REDTV ahead of the kick off of its 5th edition
-
Le festival NollywoodWeek annonce un partenariat avec la web TV du groupe United Bank of Africa (UBA)
Thousands of men, women, and children in northern Nigeria have been affected by a meningitis C outbreak, reportedly the largest to hit the country in the past nine years. Almost six months after the first cases were recorded in Zamfara State, Nigeria’s Ministry of Health (MoH) is still struggling to fight this epidemic in seven […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...