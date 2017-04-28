Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Nigeria: No cause for anxiety over Buhari's health, says Presidency


Alwihda Info | Par Dailytrust - 27 Avril 2017 modifié le 27 Avril 2017 - 23:20

By . | Publish Date: Apr 27 2017 7:55PMAso Villa has assured Nigerians that there is no need for apprehension over the health of our President, Muhammadu Buhari, despite concerns being raised in the media.


Nigeria: No cause for anxiety over Buhari's health, says Presidency
Autres articles
In a statement today, senior special assistant on media, Malam Garba Shehu said President Buhari’s absence at the Federal Executive Council meeting of Wednesday, April 26, was a last minute decision.

“Otherwise, the cabinet and the public might have been alerted in advance. As eager as he is to be up and about, the President’s doctors have advised on his taking things slowly, as he fully recovers from the long period of treatment in the United Kingdom some weeks ago.

“President Buhari himself, on his return to the country, made Nigerians aware of the state of his health while he was in London. Full recovery is sometimes a slow process, requiring periods of rest and relaxation, as the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed, intimated in his press briefing after the FEC meeting on Wednesday.

“Despite his lack of visibility, Nigerians should rest assured that President Buhari has not abdicated his role as Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria.

“He receives daily briefings on the activities of government, and confers regularly with his Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

“His private residence, in which he has been spending the majority of his time recently, also has a fully equipped office.

“God is the giver of life and health. We are grateful that He has seen our President through the worst period of his convalescence in London.

“We are thankful that the President has passed a number of benchmarks already. We pray that God continues to see him through this period of recuperation. “


ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/04/2017

Tchad : Le massacre des prisonniers est un "coup d'Etat manqué" (ministre Ahmat Bachir)

Tchad : Le massacre des prisonniers est un "coup d'Etat manqué" (ministre Ahmat Bachir)

Tchad : Un commissaire de police révoqué pour "intelligence avec la rébellion" Tchad : Un commissaire de police révoqué pour "intelligence avec la rébellion" 26/04/2017

Populaires

Tchad : violents heurts après le lynchage mortel d'un militaire à Moussoro

27/04/2017

Tchad : La station ONRTV du Lac IRO (Kyabé) est fermée

27/04/2017

Tchad : 5 ans de prison ferme requis contre deux acteurs de la société civile

27/04/2017
Vidéo à la Une
(vidéo) L'UNDR fête ses 25 ans, Kebzabo s'exprime
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 14/04/2017 - Ali Hassan Mahamoud

Parlement de Djibouti ou chambre d'enregistrement ?

Parlement de Djibouti ou chambre d'enregistrement ?

DJIBOUTI : Lettre ouverte au ministre djiboutien de la Justice et des Affaires Pénitentiaires, chargé des Droits de l'Homme DJIBOUTI : Lettre ouverte au ministre djiboutien de la Justice et des Affaires Pénitentiaires, chargé des Droits de l'Homme 08/04/2017 - Nous les citoyens Djiboutiens

ANALYSE - 23/04/2017 -

N'Djamena : La guéguerre à l'Université entre bureaux de l’UNET, autorités et hommes de l'ombre

N'Djamena : La guéguerre à l'Université entre bureaux de l’UNET, autorités et hommes de l'ombre

La commission du titre de séjour des étrangers : Un organe trop peu saisi ? La commission du titre de séjour des étrangers : Un organe trop peu saisi ? 21/04/2017 - Me Megherbi Fayçal

REACTION - 08/04/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Ennemi de la Nation : Elmi Moussa Hassan, le député-bédouin qui affame la population djiboutienne

Ennemi de la Nation : Elmi Moussa Hassan, le député-bédouin qui affame la population djiboutienne

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales 02/04/2017 - Ali Hassan Mahamoud

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.