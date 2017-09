Shoreline Energy Limited (parent company of Gasland Company Ltd.) and The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) have signed an agreement to explore opportunities to buy, market, distribute and sell natural gas to consumers and companies in the Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki, and Epe areas of Lagos. “The partnership is a significant boost […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...