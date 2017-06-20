Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Nigerian Finance Minister wants the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and government to rollout youth agric program nationally


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Juin 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Nigerian Minister of Finance, Honorable Kemi Adeosun, says the country will benefit by signing up for the [African Development Bank](https://www.afdb.org/en/) ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) funded [ENABLE Youth](https://www.afdb.org/en/news-and-events/afdb-and-iita-invite-africa-to-think-big-for-youth-and-agriculture-in-two-day-design-workshop-on-enable-youth-program-15587/) (Empowering… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/nigerian-finance-minister-wants-the-international-...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/06/2017

Tchad : Le syndicat des enseignants-chercheurs appelle à la reprise des cours

Tchad : Le syndicat des enseignants-chercheurs appelle à la reprise des cours

Tchad : Suspension de la grève entamée par le conseil national des pétroliers Tchad : Suspension de la grève entamée par le conseil national des pétroliers 18/06/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Un nouveau directeur des douanes nommé par décret

19/06/2017

Démenti : Alwihda Info n'a jamais annoncé la démission du Premier ministre tchadien

19/06/2017

Tchad : 12 nominations par décret au ministère de la Jeunesse, sports et loisirs

20/06/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Les saoudiens interdisent aux Qatarites l'accès à la Mecque (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/06/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Avec la complicité de la présidente Khadra Haid, l'ivoirien Tommy Tayoro a fait un gros caca sur le drapeau national djiboutien

Avec la complicité de la présidente Khadra Haid, l'ivoirien Tommy Tayoro a fait un gros caca sur le drapeau national djiboutien

DJAMA SOULEIMAN ALI PROCUREUR &amp; PROMETTEUR CORROMPU DJAMA SOULEIMAN ALI PROCUREUR & PROMETTEUR CORROMPU 31/05/2017 - Moussa Djama Guelleh

ANALYSE - 16/06/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le regroupement familial, un droit à une vie familiale normale !

Le regroupement familial, un droit à une vie familiale normale !

Tribune. Etudiants africains en France : Futurs diplômés – futurs « sans papiers ». Partie 2 Tribune. Etudiants africains en France : Futurs diplômés – futurs « sans papiers ». Partie 2 14/06/2017 - Aliou Tall

REACTION - 07/06/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Une djiboutienne retrouvée égorgée derrière le grand stade : Un crime rituel ?

Une djiboutienne retrouvée égorgée derrière le grand stade : Un crime rituel ?

Theresa May veut instaurer une véritable police de la pensée 05/06/2017 - Mohamed Qayaad

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.