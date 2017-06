Nigerian writer, Jowhor Ile, has been named the winner of the 2016 edition of the Etisalat Prize for Literature ([https://Prize.etisalat.com.ng](https://prize.etisalat.com.ng/)), the most prestigious pan-Africa literary prize for first-time novelists of African origin. Ile was announced winner of the prize for his novel, And After Many Days at an award presentation ceremony on Saturday, May 20, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...