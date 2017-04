Nine African Ministries to participate at the annual Africa Energy Forum in Copenhagen this June

African Ministries from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Botswana, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Gabon, Madagascar, Morocco, Rwanda and Zimbabwe have confirmed to attend the Africa Energy Forum (AEF) ([www.Africa-Energy-Forum.com](http://www.africa-energy-forum.com/)) to date, which is set to welcome 2,000 decision-makers in Africa’s energy sector to Copenhagen this June. AEF is the annual meeting… Read more on http://energynet.africa-newsroom.com/press/nine-african-ministries-to-participate-at-the...Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...