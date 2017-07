Teams from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) are scaling up assistance in anticipation of increasing humanitarian and medical needs in hard-to-reach areas of Borno state, Nigeria. The onset of the rainy season will render some locations impossible to reach, as the countryside transforms into muddy swamps and roads disappear under water. The remote town of Rann […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...