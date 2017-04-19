Northeast Nigeria: Population movements and forced displacement continue into remote areas where people rely on aid to survive

Violence and insecurity continue to force people from their homes in northeast Nigeria, where new waves of displaced are arriving in remote towns of Borno State. Nigerian refugees are also being forcibly returned from Cameroon, international medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)/Doctors Without Borders says today. Over 11,300 people have arrived in Pulka, close […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...