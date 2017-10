The Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) has selected GE Healthcare (NYSE: GE) (www.GE.com), a leading global provider of transformational medical technologies and services, as a long-term partner to revitalize healthcare infrastructure in the Northern States, with the signing of a one-of-a-kind strategic partnership agreement this week in Abuja Under the framework agreement, designed to bring […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...