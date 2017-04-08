Norway will seize new chances to expand a close cooperation with China, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in an interview with Chinese media in Oslo, the country’s capital city before she started a 4-day official visit to China, adding that she felt honored to have a meeting with Chinese leaders during her upcoming visit upon invitation.



Norway, China to write new chapter of pragmatic cooperation: PM



By Huang Yundi from People’s Daily



Norway will seize new chances to expand a close cooperation with China, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in an interview with Chinese media in Oslo, the country’s capital city before she started a 4-day official visit to China, adding that she felt honored to have a meeting with Chinese leaders during her upcoming visit upon invitation.



China-Norway relationship deteriorated due to controversy around the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 and events connected to the Prize.



After rounds of in-depth dialogues, Norway finally made a clear-cut statement on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as other agendas involved the latter’s core interest and major concerns after completely getting China’s stances and concerns.



The ultimate turnabout provided necessary conditions for both sides to rebuild political mutual trust and normalize their ties.



Chinese and Norwegian governments, last December, issued a statement on their decision to normalize bilateral relationship.



The normalization of bilateral relations after a six-year-long stagnation does not come easy, Solberg pointed out, vowing that both countries will write new chapter in their cooperation in all fields and embrace new chances in deepening all-round collaboration.



A closer bilateral collaboration in politics, economy and cultural exchanges, according to the Prime Minister, serves as the foundation for a sustained, stable and healthy development of their ties.



Norway and China are now restarting their talks on free trade agreement, Solberg disclosed when talking about economic relationship. The agreement will boost two-way trade and investment, create more job positions and as a result benefit the two countries and their peoples, she further explained.



She said that a large economic and trade team was included in her delegation as well, and the members plan to seek more cooperation potential through a close contact with business circles in Shanghai and Beijing.



Arctic affairs, oceans, innovation as well as maritime agendas are expected to be key fields where both countries will intensify cooperation, Solberg pointed out.



Praising bilateral cooperation on arctic affairs as promising, she said that her country is happy to see China's accession to the Arctic Council as an observer, and the polar route will be a shortcut linking Norway and China on the sea.



The Prime Minister also suggested a bolstered collaboration in utilization of marine resources and treatment on sea pollution. Both countries can also tap cooperation potential in innovation as their colleges and universities have launched some mutually needed cooperation projects in this regard, she added.



Solberg recalled her Chinese visit decade ago, during which she watched a drama adapted from the writings of Henrik Johan Ibsen, a major 19th-century Norwegian playwright.



The performance was given by Chinese and Norwegian actors, and the heroine was also from Bergen, Solberg’s hometown.



Impressed by the show, she was touched by not only the organic combination of Chinese and Norwegian culture, but also the composer’s deep understanding of the two cultures.



People-to-people exchanges play a key part in bilateral relations, the Prime Minister said, suggesting an enhanced personnel exchange on winter sports. She continued that much more Chinese tourists are now traveling to Norway, especially in winter.



Norway, as the host of 1994 Winter Olympics as well as a traditional winter sport power, has accumulated a lot of experience in hosting winter games, and both countries, therefore, can beef up collaboration on preparation for winter games as well training of young players, Solberg suggested.



She also hailed the keynote speech given by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the World Economic Forum held in Davos this January, saying that it is a timely speech amidst the rising tide of trade protectionism.



China’s support to multilateralism is significant for many small-sized nations, she added.