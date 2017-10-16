Note to Correspondents: House of Representatives and High State Council Joint Drafting Committee Commences its Discussions Today

The Joint Drafting Committee of the House of Representative and High Council of State commenced its meeting today at UNSMIL to further advance yesterday’s discussions and continue finalizing amendments to the Libyan Political Agreement. The meeting is being facilitated by the Special Representatives of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/note-to-correspondents-house-of-representatives-and-high-state-council-joint-drafting-committee-comme...
