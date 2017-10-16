Alwihda Info
Note to Correspondents: House of Representatives and High State Council Joint Drafting Committee Commences its Discussions Today


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Octobre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Joint Drafting Committee of the House of Representative and High Council of State commenced its meeting today at UNSMIL to further advance yesterday’s discussions and continue finalizing amendments to the Libyan Political Agreement. The meeting is being facilitated by the Special Representatives of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/note-to-correspondents-house-of-representatives-and-high-state-council-joint-drafting-committee-comme...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


