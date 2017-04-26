OHCHR press briefing notes – (1) South Sudan, (2) Maldives

Autres articles
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – e-Tranzact International Plc
-
In drought-hit Somalia, children also face potentially deadly measles threat
-
Digital Economy to Create over 3m Jobs, as Nigeria, Others Discuss Road Map in Geneva
-
Signature des deux conventions pour les organisations Programme Alimentaire Mondial (PAM) / Solidarités International (SI ) et Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA)
-
Accountability for rights abuses in South Sudan ‘more important than ever,’ says senior UN official
(1) South Sudan We deplore the recent outbreaks of violence in several towns in various part of South Sudan, including Pajok in Eastern Equatoria and Wau in Western Bahr el-Ghazal, which have caused significant loss of civilian lives and displaced more than 22,000 people. Visits by the Human Rights Division of the UN Mission in […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...