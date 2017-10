The Kingdom of Morocco’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Sustainable Development has confirmed support for two conferences focusing on gas and renewables in Casablanca this November. With confirmed participation from Honourable Minister Aziz Rabbah, the North & West Africa Gas Options Conference will assemble public sector leaders, IOCs, infrastructure developers, investors and IPP developers alongside… […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...