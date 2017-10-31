









English News Op-ed: China’s new era means win-win cooperation for world

Chinese leaders are aware that every man has his strong and weak points. They are always humble to learn from other countries and draw on the achievements of other civilizations, constantly broaden their horizon and way of thinking, open their minds to communicate with, learn from and interconnect with other countries. As a result, the country’s problem-solving capabilities continue to rise and its interactions with the world deepen each day.

Zhong Sheng, People’s Daily President Xi Jinping said China’s opening up in the new era will produce a win-win outcome for the country and the world.



He met with members of the advisory board of Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday.



It was Xi's first meeting with foreigners after his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee at the First Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee last week.



Xi told them about the meaning of China’s entry into a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, as well as how China will contribute to the world as it moves closer to the center stage.



China will work hard for better quality, higher efficiency, and more robust drivers of economic growth through reform. Those will lead to a modern economy, raising total productivity, and steadily strengthen the innovation capacity and competitiveness of the economy, Xi said.



China is pushing forward comprehensive reform with unprecedented determination and efforts and will continue to boost reform and development through opening up, Xi said, adding that China has taken measures and will take more measures to boost opening-up.



Xi also introduced the country’s pursuit of a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up, which caught the attention of the world during the 19th CPC National Congress.



"As a beneficiary of and contributor to economic globalization, China's development is an opportunity for the world,” Xi said, reiterating China’s stand on economic globalization, and that the country’s development is connected with other countries based on his deep understanding of development of China and the world.



The world is now confronted with the rise of trade protectionism and anti-globalization, and China, by pushing economic globalization toward a more open, inclusive, and balanced direction so that its benefits are shared by all, has not only cleared up the confusion about the current situation but has also offered a prescription for future development.



The first diplomatic meeting Xi had after his election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee after the 18th CPC National Congress was with 20 foreign experts from 16 countries on December 5, 2012, who had made continuous contributions to China’s development.



“Our cause is supported by people from all over the world. And it is based on China’s opening to and win-win cooperation with the outside world,” Xi said.



Over the past five years, China has been working hard to fulfill its commitment. By championing the development of a community with a shared future for mankind, and encouraging the evolution of the global governance system, China has seen a further rise in its international influence, ability to inspire and power to shape, and has made great new contributions to global peace and development.



To open up to the world, a country must first open up its human resources to the world, especially its talent. Standing at a new historic juncture of development, China will continue to welcome new suggestions and ideas from the world, and is willing to promote mutual understanding and friendship among peoples around the world.



Karl Marx said time is the room of human development. Time will prove that China’s development in the new era will not only benefit the 1.3 billion Chinese people, but will also create new space for the development of the world.



