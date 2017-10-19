









English News Op-ed: World keen to understand China’s success through the Party Congress

The solutions and wisdom China has extended to the world have illuminated the path of future development for mankind and the attention to the 19th National Congress of the Party, which reflects not only the desire to guess China’s future but also the expectations for China’s positive contributions to the world.

By Zhong Sheng, People’s Daily The ongoing 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is getting the attention of global media, with more than 1,800 foreign correspondents in China to report the event, at a time when the whole world hopes to decipher China’s intent through the Congress.



“For the world to understand China, it must understand why the Party asserts that its continuing political leadership is optimum for China’s development,” said Robert Lawrence Kuhn, a US political and economics commentator.



The CPC has created a miracle in human history by building China into the second largest economy in the world from an unorganized society, Kuhn said, adding that the success makes more people around the world see that the Party leadership is essential for China to continue its current development.



On the eve of the Congress, some foreign journalists visited the site of the first Party Congress in Shanghai to try to fathom the secrets of the Party spirit. After the visit, Parwaiz Karokhail, a journalist from Afghanistan, said the CPC is a hardworking political party that always works for the benefit of the people.



The CPC has a strong will to defeat any difficulty and it is the will that guides China to where it is today, he said.



There have been profound changes in the world, the country and the Party in the past five years. Against this backdrop, the CPC Central Committee, with Xi Jinping at the core, has dealt with many difficulties that it had hoped to resolve for a long time, and has accomplished a lot, dealing with leftover tasks by facing up to problems and keeping on forging ahead.



Over the past five years, the CPC Central Committee has led the country in carrying out many reforms, including comprehensive and deeper reforms in establishing major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, building a strong army, and strengthening Party discipline.



“Reforms are never an easy task. So, how does China manage to carry out reforms successfully while other countries often give up halfway?” Thailand journalist Suratt Preechatham asked.



The Party Congress has opened a window to give foreign journalists the optimal way to observe today’s China and after visiting Lujiazui, Shanghai’s CBD, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and the e-commerce giant Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, foreign reporters said they had gained a better understanding of China’s vitality.



They said they were impressed by China’s development over the past five years, as could be seen at the Beijing Exhibition Center, and they used the words “amazing” and “extraordinary” to describe their feelings after seeing the accomplishments.



“I think all the achievements can be attributed to the CPC’s leadership. The CPC has formulated a bunch of wise policies to promote the country’s development,” said one journalist from the Jordan News Agency.



The CPC is the largest ruling party in the world and has been able to expand its influence beyond the boundaries of the country. Now, the world faces an increasing number of uncertainties, with a lack of peace, development and governance posing major challenges to mankind, while a tide of populism and anti-globalization rises.



Over the past five years, President Xi has put forward the Belt and Road Initiative, the idea of building a community of shared destiny for mankind, and a new type of international relations with win-win cooperation based on his reflection on the future and destiny of mankind and the development trends of China and the world.

“The 19th Party Congress means a lot for the CPC, for China and for the world,” said a US media report.The future course of China’s development as charted by the CPC this autumn, will meet the Chinese people’s expectations and significantly affect the future of the globe.



