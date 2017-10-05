Alwihda Info
Oradian named Top 100 African FinTech and winner of the European FinTech Award


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Octobre 2017


[Oradian](http://www.oradian.com/) (www.Oradian.com), the fintech company from Croatia, claimed its position as a leading technology provider with both a first-place finish in the [European FinTech Awards](https://europe2017.fintech.nl/) (http://APO.af/cYedco) competition and a nomination as a Top 100 African FinTech company. The win at the European Fintech Awards recognises Oradian as the European… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/oradian-named-top-100-african-fintech-and-winner-o...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



