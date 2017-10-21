Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Over 700 million Chinese students benefit from government aid funds


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 21 Octobre 2017 modifié le 21 Octobre 2017 - 22:37

A study by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) concluded
that people at different education levels may contribute a varied growth to labor productivity, with the figure for undergraduate, junior and high school students, as well as primary school ones standing at 300 percent, 108 percent and 43 percent respectively.


By Lin Rui from People’s Daily

Over 700 million Chinese students benefit from government aid funds
A total of 775 million students of all levels from pre-school up to university have benefited from China’s financial support since the country launched the nationwide student aid program in 2007.

In the given period, China spent more than 1 trillion yuan ($150 billion) to prevent students from dropping out of school for financial reason, according to the data released by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Over the years after the State Council made a comprehensive and systematic plan for the student financial aid in a document released in May, 2007, a rising number of students has benefited from the rapidly growing aid.

Most of the financial aid came from government finance, as the figure stood at 726.1 billion yuan ($109.8 billion) over the years, making up 68.87 percent of the combined amount.

In the past decade, China has created 40-plus policies and documents on financial help for students, with 29 aid programs, the ministry said.

Currently, financial help is available to students from pre-school kindergartens to post-graduate studies, from public to private schools, and for all families in poverty, the ministry added.

A study by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) concluded
that people at different education levels may contribute a varied growth to labor productivity, with the figure for undergraduate, junior and high school students, as well as primary school ones standing at 300 percent, 108 percent and 43 percent respectively.

The organization also sets the correlation coefficient between average schooling years and the average GDP per capita as 0.562.

Given the fundamental and sustained importance of education to poverty elimination, China’s battle against poverty has to place education at a higher agenda, especially when it now eyes for more targeted approaches.

Describing China’s anti-poverty fight as “creating-blood” type poverty alleviation in a report, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) hailed the Chinese way is not only a vital experience drawn from decades of efforts, but also a path heading to the final goal.

Pic:
Students of a rural school in east China's Zhejiang Province have their art and craft class. (Photo from the People’s Daily)


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Samedi 21 Octobre 2017 - 22:37 New contradiction reflects aspirations for better life

Samedi 21 Octobre 2017 - 22:37 China treats domestic, foreign firms equally in policy-making: official

Samedi 21 Octobre 2017 - 22:36 China’s bridge construction technologies marvel world

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/10/2017

Des soldats tchadiens en lutte contre Boko Haram redéployés aux frontières

Des soldats tchadiens en lutte contre Boko Haram redéployés aux frontières

Le souffle de l'harmattan, l'évènement qui mettra en visibilité la littérature tchadienne Le souffle de l'harmattan, l'évènement qui mettra en visibilité la littérature tchadienne 20/10/2017

Populaires

Des soldats tchadiens en lutte contre Boko Haram redéployés aux frontières

21/10/2017

Tchad : Au Salamat, le conseil régional du MPS s'active pour les élections législatives et locales

21/10/2017

PMA: Adesina va créer un fonds pour les jeunes agriculteurs et les agripreneurs

21/10/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La fondation grand coeur au chevet des femmes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/10/2017 - Farid Messaoudi

Algériens : l’article 30-3 du code civil signe-t-il la fin de la déclaration de la nationalité française par filiation ?

Algériens : l’article 30-3 du code civil signe-t-il la fin de la déclaration de la nationalité française par filiation ?

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens 08/10/2017 - YAYA ALLATCHI

ANALYSE - 17/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

17 octobre 1961 – Crime d’État : Pour une loi mémorielle

17 octobre 1961 – Crime d’État : Pour une loi mémorielle

Titre de séjour : Violences conjugales et rupture de la communauté de vie Titre de séjour : Violences conjugales et rupture de la communauté de vie 16/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 12/10/2017 - ADIDA Hassayoun

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet 02/10/2017 - Ondoua Paulin

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.