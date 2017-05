Alexandria, Egypt hosts PEACE HACK MENA, a five-day international initiative that is taking place from the 21st-25th of May, 2017, where peace innovation ambassadors are utilizing the power of innovation hubs across the MENA region as tools for open dialogue revolving around building and sustaining peace. The objective of PEACE HACK MENA is to explore […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...