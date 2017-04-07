Panda Chulina completes first outdoor debut in Madrid

Chulina, the first female giant panda cub born in Madrid Zoo, on Wednesday went for her first walk outside the pagoda where she has spent her life until now.



The baby stepping outside home was also witnessed by Queen Sofia of Spain, Lyu Fan, Chinese Ambassador to Spain, as well as students and residents coming for the cute animals.



Some of the visitors and students even came from Spain’s southernmost city of Almeri, a place more than 500 kilometers away from Madrid.



It is learnt that 4 pandas now live in Spain, a figure more than that of any other European countries.



She is the fifth giant panda cub to be born at the Madrid Zoo thanks to its collaboration with the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. Growing from 180 grams to 15 kilograms, the 7-month-old panda has acquired the ability to walk and climb.



During the event, a group of Spanish children with panda paintings on their faces learnt to write the panda’s name in Chinese.



China sent two pandas to Spain in 1978. Ever since, Queen Sofia has always come to visit the pandas in the zoo. She also took a photo with panda in her arms.



Pic:

Giant panda cub Chulina plays outside the panda enclosure at Madrid Zoo in Madrid, Spain, April 5, 2017. (Photo by Wang Di from People’s Daily)