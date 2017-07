Omar Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Consular Affairs), announced today that he will visit Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from July 10 to 11, 2017, to attend the 44th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The council’s central theme this year is Youth, Peace and […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...