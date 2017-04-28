Alwihda Info
Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei’s Visit to Morocco, Nigeria and Djibouti


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Avril 2017


His Excellency Mr. Shunsuke Takei, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, is scheduled to visit the Kingdom of Morocco, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Djibouti from May 1 to 6. In Morocco and Nigeria, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Takei is scheduled to exchange views with key government officials, among others, as the head of […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


