Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Partnership between PARIS&Co and MEST


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Avril 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Autres articles
On Friday, April 21, PARIS&Co and Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of HE François Pujolas, the Ambassador of France to Ghana. France recognizes Ghana’s potential in new technologies and supports its ecosystem for start-ups. The Ghanaian entrepreneurial ecosystem is now in full development. Dynamic, innovative […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 24 Avril 2017 - 18:45 UK Travel Advice Update

Lundi 24 Avril 2017 - 18:29 Award-winning Australian filmmaker Rachel Perkins in Accra

Lundi 24 Avril 2017 - 18:15 Ghana, Kenya and Malawi to take part in WHO malaria vaccine pilot programme

ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 23/04/2017

Tchad : Nominations à l'Inspection Générale de l'Etat

Tchad : Nominations à l'Inspection Générale de l'Etat

Tchad : Le directeur des renseignements généraux remplacé par décret Tchad : Le directeur des renseignements généraux remplacé par décret 22/04/2017

Populaires

Une tentative de coup d'Etat en Arabie Saoudite

24/04/2017

UA : L'ambition d'Idriss Déby d'occuper "une place de choix dans la géopolitique mondiale"

24/04/2017

Tchad : Suspension de la grève à l'hôpital de la mère et de l'enfant

24/04/2017
Vidéo à la Une
(vidéo) L'UNDR fête ses 25 ans, Kebzabo s'exprime
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 14/04/2017 - Ali Hassan Mahamoud

Parlement de Djibouti ou chambre d'enregistrement ?

Parlement de Djibouti ou chambre d'enregistrement ?

DJIBOUTI : Lettre ouverte au ministre djiboutien de la Justice et des Affaires Pénitentiaires, chargé des Droits de l'Homme DJIBOUTI : Lettre ouverte au ministre djiboutien de la Justice et des Affaires Pénitentiaires, chargé des Droits de l'Homme 08/04/2017 - Nous les citoyens Djiboutiens

ANALYSE - 23/04/2017 -

N'Djamena : La guéguerre à l'Université entre bureaux de l’UNET, autorités et hommes de l'ombre

N'Djamena : La guéguerre à l'Université entre bureaux de l’UNET, autorités et hommes de l'ombre

La commission du titre de séjour des étrangers : Un organe trop peu saisi ? La commission du titre de séjour des étrangers : Un organe trop peu saisi ? 21/04/2017 - Me Megherbi Fayçal

REACTION - 08/04/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Ennemi de la Nation : Elmi Moussa Hassan, le député-bédouin qui affame la population djiboutienne

Ennemi de la Nation : Elmi Moussa Hassan, le député-bédouin qui affame la population djiboutienne

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales 02/04/2017 - Ali Hassan Mahamoud

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.