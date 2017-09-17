Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Pieter Bensch takes the helm at Sage Africa & Middle East


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Septembre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


[Sage](http://www.sage.com/za) (www.Sage.com), the market and technology leader for cloud accounting, people & payroll, and payment systems, today announced that ICT industry veteran, [Pieter Bensch](https://www.linkedin.com/in/pieter-bensch-1aa3a64/) (http://APO.af/6BJ8CY), has assumed his new role as the company’s executive vice-president for Africa and Middle East. In this position, Bensch will… Read more on https://sage.africa-newsroom.com/press/pieter-bensch-takes-the-helm-at-sage-afric...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/09/2017

Tchad : Le Président de la BDEAC convoqué par N'Djamena

Tchad : Le Président de la BDEAC convoqué par N'Djamena

Tchad : L'expérience israélienne au service de la future industrie laitière Tchad : L'expérience israélienne au service de la future industrie laitière 14/09/2017

Populaires

Cameroun : Le gouvernement félicité après la suspension de Vodafone

17/09/2017

Tchad : lancement d'une journée citoyenne d'échange et d'analyse sur la situation multidimensionnelle

17/09/2017

72ème Assemblée Générale des Nations Unies : Denis Sassou N’Guesso attendu à New-York

17/09/2017
Vidéo à la Une
"Je vous invite à investir au Tchad", Idriss Déby
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 14/09/2017 - Mahamat Nour IBEDOU

Vers une hypothèque pure et simple du Tchad ?

Vers une hypothèque pure et simple du Tchad ?

Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste Tchad : dérive raciste et dérapage d'opportuniste 17/08/2017 - Dr Djiddi Ali

ANALYSE - 15/09/2017 - Mamadou Oumar NDIAYE

FCFA : Respectueuses objections d’un cancre aux fulgurances d’un banquier central !

FCFA : Respectueuses objections d’un cancre aux fulgurances d’un banquier central !

Quand l'Algérie s'emmêle les pinceaux face au Maroc Quand l'Algérie s'emmêle les pinceaux face au Maroc 14/09/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 05/09/2017 - Hem Raj Jain

Without understanding meaning of ‘the leader of free-world’ USA can’t handle North-Korean nuclear challenge

Trump’s new Afghanistan policy grossly underestimates USA, AF problem, Islam and India 22/08/2017 - Hem Raj Jain

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.