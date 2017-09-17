Pieter Bensch takes the helm at Sage Africa & Middle East

[Sage](http://www.sage.com/za) (www.Sage.com), the market and technology leader for cloud accounting, people & payroll, and payment systems, today announced that ICT industry veteran, [Pieter Bensch](https://www.linkedin.com/in/pieter-bensch-1aa3a64/) (http://APO.af/6BJ8CY), has assumed his new role as the company’s executive vice-president for Africa and Middle East. In this position, Bensch will… Read more on https://sage.africa-newsroom.com/press/pieter-bensch-takes-the-helm-at-sage-afric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...