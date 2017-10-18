Poll：China’s international clout to continue its rising momentum

More than half of people overseas believe China’s international status and global clout will continue to rise, according to a recent poll conducted by China Central Television and China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration.



The survey found 32 percent of the overseas public believe the global economy will be affected by China most, double the number of five years ago.



Some 45 percent of interviewees in Australia, Canada and most European countries picked China as the biggest influencer of the world economy.



The conclusion is backed by survey results in many other world-renowned market research institutions.



China has jumped 19 places in the Global Competitiveness Index to 27th out of 137 economies from 46th in 2004, the World Economic Forum said in a report this September.



French market research firm Ipsos, in a survey this summer targeting at 25 countries, found that 49 percent of the respondents recognize China as a “positive” player in global affairs, higher than the 40 percent that stand with the US.



As for China’s global image, the Washington-based Pew Research Center found that overseas people’s favorable view of China grew 10 percent compared with last year, based on face-to-face and telephone interviews of 42,000 people across 38 countries.



The result varies by region. China is more liked by people polled in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. Pakistan, Ghana and Russia top the list with favorable ratings of 82 percent, 80 percent and 79 percent respectively.



More citizens of North America and Europe are having a favorable view of China. Data showed that 62 percent of young British people evaluate China positively, 24 percentage points higher than those aged over 50 in the country.