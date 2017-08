Members of the media are invited to cover and participate in the Women Economic Empowerment Roundtable that will be hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) in partnership with Radio Turf. The Executive Mayor of Polokwane, Councillor Thembi Nkadimeng, will be one of the panellists who will be expressing their views on […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...