On the margins of the forthcoming ECOWAS Heads of States Summit, a High-level Panel on International Migration in Africa will be launched on 6 June 2017 in Monrovia, Liberia, with the aim of pushing the migration issues to the top of policy agenda by engaging major stakeholders and partners. Chaired by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...