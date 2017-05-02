President Faure Meets President Castro

Autres articles
-
Seychelles and Cuba to Enhance Cooperation in Disaster Risk and Management
-
ECA hosts workshop for policymakers on IPCC activities and findings
-
Un transporteur de Boko Haram arrêté
-
Buhari assures workers of speedy passage of National Minimum wage
-
Le HCR met en place un pont aérien vers l'Angola pour aider les réfugiés récemment arrivés de RDC
In furtherance of his State Visit to Cuba, President Danny Faure was received by President Raul Castro yesterday evening at the Presidential Palace. The two leaders had a thorough exchange on issues of mutual interest on the international scene. Cuba and Seychelles share common values and aspirations in their common quest to advance the ideals […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...