President Faure expresses condolences to Tanzania following school bus crash

Autres articles
-
New Permanent Representative of Botswana Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva
-
La nouvelle représentante permanente du Botswana présente ses lettres de créance
-
Jonglei State Prosecutors Trained on Investigation and Trial of SGBV Cases and Child Protection
-
President Zuma congratulates President-elect Macron on his victory
-
Le Président Faure adresse ses vives félicitations au nouveau président de France
Following the school bus crash in the United Republic of Tanzania in Arusha which claimed thirty five lives many of which were children, President Danny Faure on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles has sent a message on condolence to H. E. Dr. John Magufuli, President of the United Republic […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...