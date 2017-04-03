President Faure send message of condolence to Colombian counterpart following devastating landslides in Colombia

Autres articles
-
Weatherford annonce une conférence téléphonique
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – C & I Leasing Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Pharma-Deko Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Regency Alliance Insurance Company Plc
Following the devastating landslides which have claimed over 200 lives and injuring many others in the South Western region of the Republic of Colombia, notably in the city of Mocoa, President Danny Faure has on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles expressed heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to H.E. Juan […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...