Following the victory of H.E. President Paul Kagame in the Republic of Rwanda’s General election, President Danny Faure has sent a congratulatory message on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles. In His message President Faure extended his heartfelt congratulations and described President Kagame’s landslide victory as a sign of faith […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...