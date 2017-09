President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has said Uganda is fast becoming a middle-income country with vast investment opportunities in agro-processing, industrialization and the service based sector. “Uganda is moving towards becoming a fast world country based on four sectors; commercial agriculture, industries, services and ICT,” he said. The President met a delegation from Qatar Investment Fund […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...