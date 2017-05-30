President Xi Jinping’s Special Envoy Wang Yong to Attend Commissioning Ceremony of Mombasa-Nairobi Railway

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang announces: At the invitation of the government of the Republic of Kenya, State Councilor Wang Yong will visit Kenya as the Special Envoy of Present Xi Jinping and attend the commission ceremony of the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway from 30 May to 1 June. Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/president-xi-jinpings-special-envoy-wang-yong-to-attend-commissioning-ceremony-of-mombasanairobi-railway?lang=enFiled under: AUTRES/OTHERShttp://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...