President Xi’s visit cements Russia-China ties: Russian official

7 Juillet 2017

By Zhang Xiaodong and Qu Song from People’s Daily Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Russia will make an additional contribution to bilateral relations, said Chairman of the Russia-China Friendship Association (RCFA) Dmitry Mezentsev in a recent interview with People’s Daily.



His remarks came as Xi started his two-day state visit to Russia on Monday. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Russian-Chinese Committee of Friendship, Peace and Development as well as 60th birthday of RCFA.



Mezentsev attended the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing this May, during which he listened to speeches by President Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said that the speeches have inspired him and made him optimistic about the future of bilateral ties.



In his speech, Putin spoke highly of the China-proposed Belt and Road initiative, saying it will benefit all countries along the route of Belt and Road initiative and as help avoid unnecessary competitions, Mezentsev recalled.



Mezentsev said that the Belt and Road initiative will undoubtedly inject impetus into the economic and social development of all participating countries.



Russia, together with other involved nations, are all earnestly looking forward to China’s proposals in promoting interconnectivity and high-tech cooperation, he added.



“This October, the RCFA will embrace its 60th birthday,” Mezentsev said. The RCFA has made considerable progress since its establishment, playing an important role in bolstering friendly exchanges between the two countries on provincial (state) and city levels, the chairman said.



Currently, the RCFA has 19 branches in Russia and the number will be doubled by the end of 2017, said Mezentsev, adding that the next important step for the organization is to advance communications between the youths of the two countries.



He noted that the RCFA is now working on cultural projects in a bid to promote cooperation in museums and movie industry.



Based on the existing regional mechanisms and exchange platforms such as the Yangtze-Volga Rivers and Northeast China-Russia's Far East, the RCFA hopes to facilitate the cooperation modes on provincial (state) levels, Mezentsev added.



Mezentsev said that he hopes Xi’s visit to Russia will yield plentiful outcomes. Every meeting between the two leaders would inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, he noted.



Based on the current mechanisms and achievements, the RCFA will make additional contributions to bilateral relations, the chairman said.



In the just-concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held in Astana, India and Pakistan officially joined in the SCO membership ranks. As the former secretary-general of the SCO, Mezentsev said that the new members will inject strength and power into the organization.



The SCO’s development has entered a new phase and it will conduct more effective contacts with other international organizations, Mezentsev added.



