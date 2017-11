President Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has arrived in Angola to attend the Summit of the SADC Organ Troika plus Chairperson of SADC which will take place in Luanda, Angola today, 21 November 2017. The Summit of the SADC Organ Troika Plus Chairperson of SADC is […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...