President Jacob Zuma has received the final report of the Commission into the Feasibility of Fee-Free Higher Education and Training in South Africa. The Chairperson of the Commission, Judge Jonathan Heher, presented the report to the President at his Genadendal residence in Cape Town. President Zuma will study the report and its recommendations as well […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...