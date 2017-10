President Jacob Zuma is still waiting for Parliament to finalise the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment (MPRDA) Bill. In January 2015, the President referred the MPRDA Bill back to the National Assembly for reconsideration. The Constitution requires that the President must assent to and sign the Bill referred to him by the National Assembly. […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...