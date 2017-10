President Jacob Zuma has characterized the State Visit to the Republic of Zambia as a remarkable success as he had positive and fruitful official talks with his Zambian counterpart, His Excellency President Edgar Lungu in Lusaka. The State Visit had provided a platform to both President Zuma and President Lungu to deliberate on various issues […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...