President Zuma lauds Team South Africa on positive WEF outcomes

Autres articles
-
New Atlas shows energy potential of Africa and opportunities for investment to meet Africa’s energy needs
-
“Sports and Refugees Project” for Uganda
-
PEPFAR Approves 2017 Budget to Support South Africa’s Fight Against HIV/AIDS and TB
-
Cameroun – Nations Unies : 381 Milliards de FCFA pour l’aide au développement
-
USAID Promotes Investment in Ghanaian Agriculture
President Jacob Zuma has lauded Team South Africa on the success and positive outcomes achieved at the World Economic Forum on Africa held in Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on 03-05 May 2017. The World Economic Forum on Africa meeting was attended by Heads of State and Government, global leaders from business, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...