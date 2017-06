President Jacob Zuma will on Wednesday, 07 June 2017, address the Opening Ceremony of the 69th World News Media Congress which provides a platform for international press to reaffirm its commitment to defend and promote freedom of expression, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The annual congress, which is organized by the World Association of Newspapers and News […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...