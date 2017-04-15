President Jacob Zuma will on Sunday, 16 April 2017, address the Twelve Apostles’ Church in Christ (TACC) Easter Service in Umgababa, South of Durban. The details of the service are as follows: Date: Sunday, 16 April 2017 Time: 09h00 Venue: Umgababa Church Mission, Umgababa, Durban Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/president-zuma-to-address-tacc-easter-service?lang=enFiled under: AUTRES/OTHERShttp://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...