The President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Jacob Zuma will officially launch the InvestSA One Stop Shop – Western Cape (Invest SA OSS) on 8 September 2017 at the Cape Sun Hotel in Cape Town. The aim of the provincial Invest SA OSS is to provide strategic guidance, reduce regulatory inefficiencies, and reduce […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...