President Zuma to Visit the Westonaria Agri-Park

Autres articles
-
HRH Princess Anne (The Princess Royal) visits Sierra Leone
-
FY 2016: Fidelity Bank grosses N152bn, proposes 14k dividend
-
UNHCR says death risk from starvation in Horn of Africa, Yemen, Nigeria growing, displacement already rising
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Capital Oil Plc
-
COTA Baroque Festival a great success
President Jacob Zuma will today, 11 April 2017, conduct a site visit to the Westonaria Agri-Park as part of revitalizing and transforming the agriculture and rural economy. The Agri-Parks Programme has become the cornerstone of the government’s priority to revitalise agriculture and agro-processing value chain, which is also one of the priorities of the Nine-Point […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...