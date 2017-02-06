Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

President Zuma to Witness the Signing of Agreements between NEDLAC and Social Partners during the Business Luncheon


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Février 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Autres articles
President Jacob Zuma will on Tuesday, 07 February 2017, during the Business Luncheon with the CEOs and leadership of organised business and labour, witness the signing of agreements between the NEDLAC social partners – government, organised labour, organised business and the community sector – on measures to promote labour stability and modalities for the introduction […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/02/2016

Tchad : L'UJT dénonce et condamne les menaces de mort sur des journalistes

Tchad : L'UJT dénonce et condamne les menaces de mort sur des journalistes

Tchad : Alwihda apporte son soutien à l'UJT Tchad : Alwihda apporte son soutien à l'UJT 25/01/2016

Populaires

ALERTE - Donald Trump va rencontrer ses alliés de l'Otan en mai (Maison Blanche)

06/02/2017

Police NE : Fretereules - Accident de circulation, dégâts matériels, appel aux témoins

06/02/2017

Côte d'Ivoire : la Banque Mondiale s'inquiète de la vulnérabilité de l'économie

05/02/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Le rôle du peuple était primordial dans la lutte contre Boko Haram (Ahmat Yacoub)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/12/2016 - Ali Afasse Abdourahim

Une dictature familiale: un danger pour la Nation

Une dictature familiale: un danger pour la Nation

Gambie: Le retour des tirailleurs sénégalais 26/12/2016

ANALYSE - 25/01/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Accord franco-algérien du 27 décembre 1968 : un accord dépassé !

Accord franco-algérien du 27 décembre 1968 : un accord dépassé !

TEMPERATURE - RCA : Faustin Touadera, les grands moments de solitude TEMPERATURE - RCA : Faustin Touadera, les grands moments de solitude 23/01/2017 - Gilles Deleuze

REACTION - 06/02/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Infâme trafic d'esclaves en terre afar : le cas d'Aboubaker Ibrahim Chehem, arrière grand-père de l'ignoble criminel Ali Aref et l'un des plus grands esclavagistes au monde

Infâme trafic d'esclaves en terre afar : le cas d'Aboubaker Ibrahim Chehem, arrière grand-père de l'ignoble criminel Ali Aref et l'un des plus grands esclavagistes au monde

Le sang ne doit plus couler en Centrafrique ! Le sang ne doit plus couler en Centrafrique ! 08/01/2017 - CCPR

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2016 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.