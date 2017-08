President Jacob Zuma will on Saturday, 05 August 2017, undertake a working visit to Lusaka, Zambia where he will officially open the 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show as a Guest of Honour, at the invitation of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu of Zambia. This show is organised under the theme The Promotion of Green Economy. […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...