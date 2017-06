As part of the ongoing Diversity Visa Program the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa is pleased to brief journalists on fraudulent activities commonly associated with the Diversity Visa (DV) program. The annual DV program makes visas available to persons meeting simple, but strict, eligibility requirements. Applicants who do not meet the qualification requirements will not […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...