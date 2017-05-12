Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s meeting with Egypt’s Ambassador to Russia Mo hamed El-Badri

Autres articles
-
WHO calls for immediate action to save lives in Somalia
-
L’USAID favorise la promotion de la transparence des finances publiques en Côte d’Ivoire
-
Applications open for WCC’s 1st Africa Eco-School
-
Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord Ahmed Maiteeq
-
France – Libye ; Quai d’Orsay – Déclarations du porte-parole
On May 10, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov met with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mohamed El-Badri in Moscow at the latter’s request. The two diplomats exchanged opinions on current Middle East issues with a focus on a Syrian crisis settlement, including the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...