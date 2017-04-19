Alwihda Info
Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s meeting with a delegation from Misurata, Libya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Avril 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On April 18, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov had a meeting with a socio-political delegation from Misurata, a city in western Libya, chaired by the leader of the United Libya movement, Abdul Hameed Al Dabeeba. The meeting was attended by members of Russia’s Federal Assembly […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


