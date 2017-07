On July 6, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the latter’s request. The ministers exchanged opinions on the situation in the Middle East, with a focus on the events around Qatar. In this context, Mr Shoukry informed Mr Lavrov of the results of the meeting between […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...